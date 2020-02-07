The three motocross club presidents have denounced the breakaway faction led by former Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda deputy vice president, Barak Orland.

A group of motocross club members recently announced a breakaway from FMU and rallying and launched a new organization named the Motorcycling Association of Uganda (MAU) where they drew their own calendar and have since organized an event scheduled for February 16 at Busiika.

On Friday, the Uganda Motocross (UMX) club, Speedway Motor Club (Smoc) and Southern Motor Club presidents addressed a joint press conference at the FMU offices in Kampala.

Speaking to journalists, UMX’s Jimmy Akena said they are not party to the breakaway group since they have never agreed to form another organization apart from the parent body, the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda(FMU).

“We have not had any meeting to discuss a breakaway. The only meeting I attended was for all stakeholders and when the issue (of breakaway) was presented, I stood my ground to tell them everything we do must be within the provisions of the constitution,”Akena said.

“It is true we have concerns but they must be addressed through rules put in place. The new process will lead to collateral damage to the game.”

Akena said as an organization, they have met with the new FMU leadership led by Dipu Ruparelia and they promised to solve their issues.

Dipu Ruparelia said his first task after taking power was to engage all stakeholders to forge a way forward for the sport but noted he was taken aback by the new developments.

“Why has it been formed now? We feel it is in a bad faith and malicious. They(MAU) should have approached us and engaged. We are ready to listen to everyone,”Dipu said.

The Motorcycling Association of Uganda (MAU) have organized their first on February 16 at Busiika, the same day as the National Rally Championship which is the season opener and according to the FMU president, all these dealing are meant to disorganize the national championship.

“FMU is the only sole body affiliated to the National Council of Sports and any new body is illegal. Anybody who competes in their (MAU) events will have their points deducted. Anyone who is aggrieved should come to us so we can sit on a table and discuss a way forward,” the new FMU president, Dipu Ruparelia said.

FMU warned that they are the government in power and if nothing changes, they might be forced to use power given to them to discipline the breakaway association.