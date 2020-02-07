The director for communications and public affairs at parliament Chris Obore has been told to stay away from his duties even after his 140 days’ forced leave climaxes.

According to a letter from the Parliament clerk Jane Kibirige titled “extension of the leave period,’ Obore has been advised to stay home and wait for communication from the parliament commission.

“Please refer to mine dated 18th September 2019 of reference P2659 requiring you to take your accumulated leave of 144 days and your subsequent conduct following the instructions. All these matters were discussed in the meeting of the parliamentary commission held on 17th January 2020,” the letter reads in part.

“While awaiting to be guided on the way forward by the commission. I have been directed to instruct you to remain away from your duties on the same terms as earlier communicated to you by my letter of 18th, September 2019 until the commission guides accordingly,” the letter continues.

In Obore’s absence, his work will be handled by the deputy clerk in charge of corporate affairs.

Last year in September, Obore was sent on forced leave with ‘immediate effect’ and asked to hand over to Henry Waiswa the deputy clerk in charge of corporate affairs.

Obore runs to court:

Following the leave directive, Obore ran to his lawyers who noted that the public service standing orders stipulate that a public servant must apply for leave within a given calendar year and failure to do so, he or she has to forfeit the days for leave not taken.

The public service standing orders provide that leave cannot be accumulated from one calendar year to another unless the public officer’s request to carry forward the leave was approved. The standing orders provide that a public officer must have submitted a request to carry forward annual leave to the relevant offices for approval by 15th December.

In Obore’s case, the lawyers noted that this did not happen and therefore, it is illegal to send him on accumulated leave that he did not apply for by 15th December 2018. On Friday Obore found the locks of his office had been changed by officers attached to the Office of the Seargent–At-Arms.

Court blocks Obore exit

The High Court in Kampala blocked the sacking of Chris Obore pending hearing and determination of his main case.

“An interim order is hereby issued to enable the respondent to file a response in the main case,” Wolayo said after Augustine Idoot, the lawyer representing Obore and Sitina Cherotich on behalf of the Parliamentary Commission asked court for an adjournment because they were ill-prepared on the day.

Obore who parliament said his recruitment was founded on illegality for contravening Parliamentary Service Regulations sued the August House challenging the sacking.

How did Obore’s troubles start?

Obore took oath of office on September 3, 2015 after he emerged most fit for the job, beating three others including colleague; Charles Mwanguhya Mpagi.

However, shortly after his first few months in office, Obore’s troubles began and hardly a year later, he was loathed by most staff, senior and junior.

A few more months later, he reportedly fell out with the alpha and omega of parliament- Rebecca Kadaga, who we understand could have been instrumental in his appointment to the post.

Obore’s deputy appointed in his place

Following Obore’s forced leave Parliament top management created a position of spokesperson in bid to suffocate their embattled Director of Communications Chris Obore.

The new position was communicated to all departments on Tuesday and Obore’s deputy, Hellen Kaweesa appointed to it.

Obore responsible for own fate

A junior member of parliament attached to the office of the Chris Obore, earlier told Nile Post that his boss stalked a fire that is ‘most likely to consume him’

“He is right into the fight, 140 days of forced leave is just the icing on the cake. The fact that even locks have been changed shows that wherever the fight is headed, it may end with him (Obore) out. He is this close, but not entirely out,” the staff told Nile Post in a private meeting.