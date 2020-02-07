The Democratic Party leadership have agreed to end the wrangles between some of its members and party president general Norbert Mao.

The decision was made on Thursday during a meeting held at Pope Paul Memorial Hotel in Kampala between the DP party President Norbert Mao and members of Parliament who have had disagreements with the party leadership

Recently, DP legislators came out publicly and accuse their party president Norbert Mao of misleading the party.

As a measure to end all these internal conflicts, Mao convened a close door meeting with aggrieved members of parliament.

In meeting that lasted for over six hours, no journalist was allowed in.

However, after the meeting, Mao addressed the media and revealed that one of the resolutions of the meeting was for members to cease on the internal bickering.

“The purpose of the meeting was to ease tensions and de-escalate any conflict that we have been having and you can’t solve any problem unless you have a common understanding of the problems,” he said.

In the meeting, the members agreed to work on the anomalies that were cited in the just concluded party grassroots polls.

“The job of the leader is to solve the problems and it is best when you solve problems together. We have seen here people who have been disagreeing very publicly sitting to face the problems so that we have collective solutions,”Mao noted.

He applauded the chairman of the parliamentary group Joseph Ssewungu and all the members for attending the meeting.

Mao said they have agreed to find a way of working together as a party.

“DP is a political party not a social club so it is not that we work with only those we like. We work with people who has got a commitment to the party, “he said.

Some of the members who have for long disagreed with the party leadership such as Masaka municipality MP Mathias Mpuuga and Busiro East member of parliament Medard Ssegona did not show up for the meeting.

However, their parliamentary caucus chairman Joseph Ssewungu said those legislators who objected to attend the meeting were all represented by him.