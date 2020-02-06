The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) Halal department to embark on the process of registering Halal certified bodies.

This will enable Ugandan Muslim traders export their meat and foods in Arabian countries freely without interference.

The UMSC secretary for Halal Sheikh Muniir Sebintu disclosed this at the regional Halal secretaries induction workshop that took place at Old Kampala Mosque.

He said that UMSC is engaging all stakeholders to ease this process so that the procedures take short time to enable Ugandan foods and meat be exported abroad in the Arabian countries.

He also noted that UMSC Halal department is working closely with government through Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industries and Fisheries to normalise all policies and strategies.

He said this will assist Halal operations in Uganda.

He noted that there is still a challenge of lack of UMSC representative on the food technology committee to ascertain the Halal products in the country.

This induction workshop was organised by Umsc department of Halal meant to sensitize regional Halal secretaries on policies and strategies of Halal operations in their respective regions.