On the surface, Dr Emmanuel Diini Kisembo exudes an air of calmness.

Yet his demeanor belies his political confidence and determination to take on the heavy weights in the National Resistance Movement (NRM), a party he has supported for as long as he has lived.

Kisembo is angling to take on Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza in the race for the vice chairmanship of the NRM, Western Uganda.

The NRM shall elect regional vice chairpersons in May 2020.

So far, a slew of senior party officials have expressed interest in a number of positions.

In northern Uganda expect fireworks as the incumbent Sam Engola and deputy speaker Jacob Oulanyah tussle it out for the vice chairmanship of Northern Uganda.

In Buganda, ministers Sam Kutesa and Godfrey Kiwanda have started digging in.

In Western Uganda, Kisembo, too, is threatening to cause an earthquake by taking on NRA historical, Kyaligonza.

Kisembo is the executive director of Bunyoro Kitara Youth Initiative for Development whose aim is to find ways of uplifting the lives of the youths.

He said they had undertaken a number of income generating projects that have greatly improved the status of the youth.

On his foray into politics, Kisembo said the time is now for the youth to take up positions at the political high table.

He said there are gaps between NRM youth and their party leaders because the young ones fear to engage old faces, this he reveals is making youth abandon the ruling party.

“I will restore and revive NRM party structures in Western Uganda, engage youth who are now taken up by Bobi Wine’s People Power,” he said.

He said poor leadership at the grassroots had led some NRM supporters to abandon the party in the sub region.

He said over the last four years, no NRM party conferences, training or mobilization from grassroots have taken place in the sub region.

“I will bring back peoples’ support to NRM given the mandate as a youthful person who understands the youth and their dilemmas,” he promised.

He warned that the People Power wave could sweep aside the NRM in the sub region.

If elected as NRM vice chairman for Western Uganda, Kisembo promised to embark on a number of key tasks: Make party structures functional; recruit new NRM members to ensure visibility from the grassroots and follow up on new government projects and those implemented in western Uganda.

He also promised to advocate for monthly stipend for NRM chairpersons from village to district level.