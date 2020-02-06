President Museveni and former Premier and P2016 Presidential Aspirant John Patrick Amama Mbabazi have for the third time met in a period of less than two months.

Mbabazi, is a surprise guest at the ongoing Tarehe Sita celebrations in Butalangu Grounds, Kiwoko in Nakaseke District, where Museveni who is also the commander in chief is the main celebrant.

The flamboyant former Security Minister arrived at Butalangu grounds to a cheerful welcome, waving to different people as the master of ceremonies introduced him.

“Let us welcome our former national leader, “the MC mentioned as Mbabazi moved about greeting delegates.

Different delegates and ministers he approached stood up and greeted him, while others hugged him, like a long lost comrade.

Among those included; The Chief of Defence Forces Gen David Muhoozi, the Deputy IGP Muzeeyi Sabiti and prison’s chief Johnson Byabashaija.

Mbabazi also took some time to chat briefly and exchange pleasantries with Wealth Creation chief Caleb Akwandanaho alias Salim Saleh as well as the Presidency Minister Esther Mbayo Mbulakubuza.

Saluted by men in uniform

When he moved on to other officers seated in the VIP tent, Mbabazi was saluted by the men in uniform, one by one as they literally expressed excitement at meeting the once second most powerful man in the country.

Also present at the function is former vice president Gilbert Bukenya.