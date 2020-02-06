Kampala Capital City Authority has revealed that the Namirembe Road-Luwum Street non-motorized transport (NMT) project will be finalized by March 2020.

In 2018, KCCA started constructing a non-motorized corridor to provide a safer pathway for pedestrians and cyclists in the city.

However the move had business owners worried that they would lose clients due to the conversion of the road into a non-motorized lane for pedestrians.

The executive director of KCCA Eng Andrew Kitaka explained to the media that some of these areas along these corridors will be exclusively for pedestrians and cyclists.

He noted that these areas will be accessed by vehicles at night from around 10pm to 6am in the morning.

“Vehicles will be able to access these corridors mainly to bring supplies to the shops in those sections of the road,”he said.

Kitaka said these non motorised corridors will boost business activities for traders.

However, some traders think that the corridors will cost them their sources of survival.

The secretary general of Kampala City Traders Association, Thaddeus Musoke, said the traders need to be sensitised on the benefits of the non-motorised corridor.

“The business community have been worried mainly with this new project. We are scared that we are going to be chased away from Kampala,” he said.

He said the traders have had several engagements and they have requested KCCA to work hand in hand with KACITA.

However, some traders have started feeling the effects of the corridors which will officially be opened in March 2020.

One of the traders, Yasin Kasozi said:”Bringing goods here is becoming difficult.”

KCCA intends to convert some streets in Kampala into non motorised routes in order to reduce pollution and congestion and vehicle pollution.