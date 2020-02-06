President Yoweri Museveni has emphasized the need for the country to promote unity and the spirit of Pan Africanism if Uganda and the region are to attain social-economic transformation for development.

“Where do we sell what we produce? You should promote the unity of Uganda, the spirit of East Africans and Pan Africanism,” he said.

The President was addressing Senior and Junior Officers of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), the Uganda Police and Uganda Prisons’ Services who have been undergoing a three months’ Advanced Joint Political Education and Leadership Development Course at the National Leadership Institute, Kyankwanzi in Kyankwanzi District and at the Oliver Tambo Military Training Institute, Kaweweta in Nakaseke District. The lecture took place last evening at State House, Entebbe.

President Museveni emphasized the importance of global affluence adding that there is need to use technology to benefit all the people.

“Don’t work for your prosperity alone because you will be undermining your services. Once you have neighbours they buy from you,” he said.

The President took the over 200 Officers through the history of the origin of man, the historical processes of development of society and its organisation as well as the history, geography and economic potential of Uganda on top of elements of social-economic transformation.

He told the students that Africa needs to wake up, work hard and catch up with the rest of the world adding that the African continent has lagged behind in development because it missed taking part in the earlier revolutions of shifting from using manual labour to using machine labour for mass production.

He, therefore, stressed that Africa must metamorphosis socially to attain transformation. He pointed out the numerous measures that the NRM Government has put in place with a view to catching up with the rest of the world. He pointed out that some of the measures include agricultural services, mass education, liberation and military-industrial power, among others.

The Director of the Kyankwanzi-based National Leadership Institute, Brig. Kasura David Kyomukama, saluted the President for the support to the institution as far as infrastructure development is concerned. He said the officers were given enough knowledge about Uganda and can now be good ambassadors of socio-economic transformation.