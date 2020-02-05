A group of locals under the Grateful Citizens Group Uganda has donated scholastic materials to Bombo Army Secondary School in Luwero District as part of the civil-military activities to commemorate the 39th Tarehe Sita Anniversary.

The group was led by Natasha Karugire as they moved to show solidarity payback to the army and the children of soldiers in Luweero area.

“We appreciate the sacrifices from you(children) and your parents are offering in making Uganda a better place, where peace and development can co-exist,” Karugire said.

According to Marcella Karekye who was also part of the group, the parents, students and staff at Bombo Army Secondary School are a bigger part of the peace that is enjoyed by all Ugandans and there is need to appreciate the people who contributed to the peace that is being enjoyed.

“We think of you as you serve this country tirelessly in your different capacities,” she said.

The UPDF Chief of Staff Land Forces Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda commended the group for the gesture of love and generosity extended to UPDF in championing the cause of sensitizing the population through education.

“There is love in the air between the people of Uganda and the army and this is evidenced by both Universal Primary Education and Universal Secondary Education. This is a great gesture from the people of Uganda to the army,”Kyanda said.

The Bombo Army S. S headmaster, Alice Birungi Baruga said the donation that will improve the leverage of the school in imparting schools into their students.

The visiting delegation was also led to a guided tour of the school and later donated year planners, pens, books and sanitary ware to the school.

The team also made cash contributions to the school to meet other needs they did not carry.

The function was also graced by the Ministry of Defence spokesperson Brig Gen Richard Karemire, the Chief of Education and Sports in the UPDF, Brig Gen Wilson Muhabuzi, the leader of UPDF Spouses Desk Rebecca Mugume, senior UPDF leaders and other local leaders.

Tarehe Sita

Nakaseke district in the greater Luweero area will tomorrow, Thursday host this year’s annual Tarehe Sita celebrations.

Celebrated on February 6 every year, Tarehe Sita is when 40 combatants took to the Luweero bushes through the attack at Kabamba on this exact date to launch an epic five-year struggle that ushered the National Resistance Movement into power.

The attack on Kabamba led to the formation of the National Resistance Army which later metamorphosed into the current army, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces.

Tarehe Sita is therefore meant to celebrate the creation of the UPDF.