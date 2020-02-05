Uganda Tourism Board’s Chief Executive Officer, Lily Ajarova has been recognized with the Global Tourism Personalities award for her efforts in promoting tourism at the ongoing Pearl of African Tourism Expo.

The award was handed over to Ajarova by Alain St.Ange, the president for the African Tourism Board at Munyonyo.

“This award is not just for me but for everyone out there who continues to support our efforts in tourism development. It’s our award,”Ajarova said shortly after receiving it.

Speaking to the delegates, the Uganda Tourism Board CEO made a case for the pearl of Africa as one full of abundant tourism opportunities characterized by the richest tourism attractions portfolio, best value for money for investors and tourists alike and therefore healthy returns on investment.

“We have the richest and most diverse range of human, natural, cultural, religious and historical attractions complemented by a warm tropical climate, warm people, great accommodations and great food,” she said.

“Because Uganda has the highest concentration of attractions over a smaller geographical area where tourists get to see more for less and there is something for everyone as a destination, Uganda offers the best value for money.”

Ajarova told the gathering that the healthy growth in visitor arrivals coupled with a vast array of tourism assets presented big returns on tourism investment and that the recent government investments in transport infrastructure had made the country more accessible both from the outside and inland.

“It is now easier to get into Uganda by air from virtually anywhere around the world- 32,735 flights in and out of Uganda in the year 2018/19. With Uganda Airlines, there will be faster and more convenient direct routes, especially from Africa. Today, it is also easier to get around by air, road and water,” she said.

Addressing the hosted buyers on why they should prioritize selling Destination Uganda, Ajarova said: “Do not settle for a bouquet of attractions when Uganda can give you and your clients a garden of attractions and endless opportunities for your businesses.”