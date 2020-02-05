Motor mouthed kickboxer Moses Golola has unveiled his new house and promised to use it to find himself a wife.

The self-proclaimed “hot temper’ was early this year rewarded with a new house by Hariss International, makers of rock boom energy drink, to which the kickboxer is a recruited brand ambassador.

Golola yesterday unveiled the self-contained two-bedroomed-house, which has a huge kitchen. He then said he wanted specifically a huge kitchen so he can get a wife to cook the best porridge.

“With this huge beautiful kitchen, I now need a wife who I will teach how to cook very good porridge, I don’t know who that woman will be. Also, I will use this kitchen to teach people all over the world on how they can cook the best porridge,” Golola said.

He thanked the management of Hariss International for granting him his long vested wish.

“I used to dream and wish of having a house and wondered when it will ever happen. The people of Hariss International just answered my dream, they gave me a whole house. Now I will shower warm water. In fact, I will sleep outside first and keep looking at this house before moving inside,” he added.

One Rock Boom official early thuis year said that he once visited Golola and he could not believe the kind of house he was sleeping in. He said that they decided to reward him with a house, which they believe will greatly improve his standard of living.