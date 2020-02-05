Acquitted YMCA student Brian Isiko has continued to ‘mock’ Kabarole District Woman Member of Parliament Sylvia Rwabwogo.

Buganda Road Court on Monday dismissed a case in which Isiko had been accused of disturbing the peace of the female legislator by repeatedly sending her love messages between September 2017 and June 2018.

In an interview with NBS UNCUT, the acquitted student said that he just had feelings for the female MP like any other man.

Isiko trashed claims that he was sent by unknown individuals with intention to kill Rwabwogo as she alleged in court.

“I am happy that the case was dismissed. I thank the magistrate and everyone who helped me with the case. I have also learnt that if you’re doing something that you believe is right, stand to it. If I didn’t accept what I did, I would still be in jail,” Isiko said.

“Like any other man, it is normal and yes I had the feeling. Unfortunately, it didn’t go according to plan. In the society we are in right now, some men are attracted by fellow men but importantly I went for a lady and I expressed what I felt.”

Isiko said that he doesn’t believe that there is ‘class’ when it comes to relationships before advising ladies who take themselves as ‘classy’ when it comes to love relationships to drop the mentality.

When contacted for a comment, controversial Pastor Martin Ssempa was in approval of Isiko’s advice.

Ssempa said that there is no law that states that an honorable Member of Parliament should date another honorable.

“Arresting a man for hitting on a lady is bad. We are happy that Isiko is now released. God said that a man has to get a woman and get married,” Ssempa said.

Ssempa praised Isiko’s love messages saying that they were ‘sweet’ to read.