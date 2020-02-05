Cabinet yesterday passed Shs 14.6 billion to control the spread of foot and mouth disease.

Government also warned farmers against buying acaricides from unauthorized dealers to prevent them from falling prey to fake dealers.

Uganda is battling the foot and mouth disease and over 4 million animals including cattle, goats, sheep, and pigs are at risk in the cattle corridor from Karamoja to the South Western part of the country.

The ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries is working with farmers to fight the disease.

The Shs 14.6 billion is going to be used for procuring the vaccines that will be distributed in the affected areas.

Government said it is in the process of reviving the country’s vaccine plant in Entebbe for continuous supply and availability.

Strict regulation will also be put in place that will ensure severe punishments for those who violate the quarantine.

Government cautioned politicians who have politicized the quarantine measure to desist from this since such actions saying this will eventually affect the country’s economy once Ugandan meat is banned from international markets.

The state minister for Animal Husbandry Bright Rwamirama told journalists that the Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries was working with the Ministry of Health to avert any dangers of Coronavirus which affects both animals and humans.