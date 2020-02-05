The world football governing body, FIFA has banned George Mandela from taking part in any football related activities at both national and international level for life on grounds of match fixing.

Mandela is a Ugandan footballer who was plying his trade in Kenya’s top flight league club Kakamega Homeboyz playing the forward role.

FIFA Disciplinary Committee through a statement issued on their official website said; “FIFA has found several players guilty of having been involved in match manipulation in violation of art. 69 par. 1 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (2017 ed.) (unlawfully influencing match results).”

“In particular, given his central role in the conspiracy, the player George Mandela, Uganda, has been banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level (administrative, sports or any other) for life,” the statement read in part.

Similarly, three Kenyan players from Kakamega Homeboyz f.c) were also banned from involving in any football related activities both at national and international level for four years.

“The individuals (Moses Chikati, Festus Okiring, Festo Omukoto) have been banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level (administrative, sports or any other) for a period of four (4) years.”

“The formal disciplinary proceedings against the aforementioned individuals stemmed from an investigation into various matches from the Kenyan Premier League in 2019. This investigation was conducted by FIFA through its Integrity Department with the consent of and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities.”

“The findings of the relevant decisions were notified to the concerned individuals today, the date on which the relevant bans come into force. The grounds of the decisions, if requested, will be published on legal.fifa.com in accordance with art. 51 par. 7 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code,” FIFA noted.

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula raised the match-fixing issue with Football Kenya Federation (KFF) in February last year.

Mandela was sacked because of the allegations of match fixing alongside Ugandan coach Paul Nkata who was suspected to be involved in the vice.

Kakamega finished seventh in last season’s Kenyan Premier League and is currently second this season behind leaders Gor Mahia.