Self-proclaimed music doctor and Kampala Lord Mayor hopeful Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has for the umpteenth time reshuffled his management, dumping Robert Nkuke aka Mutima for female manager Bijou Fortunate.

Bijou becomes the first female handler for Jose Chameleone, but the umpteenth, as the singer true to his name, has kept switching managers time and again.

While unveiling his new manager at Sky Lounge in Kampala yesterday, Chameleone said that ‘changes are inevitable when business logistics change.”

“Bijou has been known to me for a long time, whenever she would find me she would advise me on what to change and what to do better until I reached a point and asked her to officially come in and handle officially,” he said.

The singer thanked his former managers for contributing to his growth and setting him up to prosperity in the music industry.

“Each of them has contributed to my growth and let me now see what a female manager will add to me,” he added.

Bijou who is for the first time managing an artiste said that her first role is to ensure she instills discipline in the artiste.

“Our first start is to emphasize discipline and change the branding of Chameloene from being viewed negatively,” she said.

The two parties refuted claims that they are doing a friendship partnership; “it is official with paperwork.”

Chameleon has recently been managed by his brother David Mayanja, Ham Mukasa, twice by Robert Nkuke, Balaam, Jeff Kiwa and now Bijou.