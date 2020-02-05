In his testimony before High Court judge Steven Mubiru, John Nyeko; a brother to the deceased child rights activist, Kenneth Akena has narrated the incidents that characterized the brother’s last hours before he died.

He also recounted Akena’s last words while at Nakasero Hospital in which he pinned Kanyamunyu as his shooter.

Nyeko says that on the fateful day of November 12, 2016, he had spent the entire day with Akena and another brother of theirs called and they departed at around 4pm with plans to meet up again at Kyadondo Rugby grounds at 6pm.

He, however, says he reached Kyadondo and couldn’t find his brother while all calls he made weren’t being picked.

His brother, Jordan, later called to inform him that Nakasero Hospital had called saying their brother was admitted after he was shot at Kyadondo.

After futile efforts in trying to find out where his brother had been shot from, Nyeko headed to the hospital.

At Nakasero, Nyeko says he met Matthew Kanyamunyu who he didn’t know then and that he immediately told him he was sorry for the unfortunate indicate that befell his brother but added he was only a Good Samaritan who had brought Akena to the hospital after someone else had shot him.

Nyeko however says, he rushed away and headed straight to where his brother was already receiving treatment in the emergency ward.

He says his brother then told him, he had been shot at the Game Shopping mall and not Kyadondo Rugby club as had been indicated.

He narrated that he was shot after he scratched a car belonging to the person that shot him.

He said that as he got out to apologize, the man of the two occupants who were in the scratched car shot him and he was afraid he was going to die.

He also indicated that the very people who had brought him to hospital are the ones who had killed him.

Nyeko also identified Kanyamunyu in the dock as the man he had met at Nakasero Hospital and introduced himself as the person who had driven Akena to hospital.

He later said Akena died at the intensive care unit at Norvik Hospital where he had been transferred.

Nyeko noted that before the brother’s demise, two members from the Kanyamunyu side came to them and left contacts indicating they were ready to fund all necessary bills for treatment until Akena died and they stopped picking calls.

The witness told court that after burial in Kitgum district, police called him and his other brother to identify Akena’s items including a bundle of keys, 2 mobile phones and a shoe that were recovered from Kanyamunyu’s car.

Meanwhile, Akena’s family members broke down as they listened to their son recount incidents that saw the demise of their other son who was taking care of them.

Nyeko was the seventh prosecution witness to testify against Matthew Kanyamunyu, the director Quantum Express Logistics and his girlfriend, Cynthia Munwangari in the murder of Kenneth Akena, a former child rights activist who was shot in 2016 and died a few hours later at Nakasero hospital from bullet wounds.