Ardent Museveni supporter and events promoter Charles Olim alias Sipapa has said that the Peope Power founder Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine is mostly likely to lose most of his followers unless he changes his stingy ways.

Sipapa was speaking to NBS TV’s Uncut show when he accused the singer cum politician is being mean with his money and that he gets through donations and sponsorships.

“Bobi Wine was my friend for over three years, his problem is that he will not give you even Shs100 even if you stay by his side amidst all trouble,” he said.

“Those around him will dessert him. If only he would appreciate them by giving them something. Now Museveni has the money and a person like Bobi Wine will have so much trouble retaining those around him with such stingy character,” he added.

Sipapa claims that during the wedding launch for Fred Nyanzi, Bobi Wine bragged about returning with so much money from Jamaica, but he has nothing to show for it.

“On Friday at the wedding launch, he was bragging about how he came back with wealth from Jamaica,” Sipapa claimed.

The self-proclaimed Museveni mobilizer also urged people power supporters to refrain from using the red color and claiming it is theirs.

“The government in power is the owner of all colors. The Uganda flag has red, black, yellow and white, meaning it is those in power who can use any color and claim it is theirs,” he said while clad in red overalls emblazoned with Museveni’s pictures.

Bobi Wine’s supporters have time and again claimed they are not interested in money but the ideas of the Kyandondo East legislator.

However, many of the artistes that were previously around the self-styled politician have since deserted him after meeting with President Museveni.