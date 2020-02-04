Wankulukuku based Express FC have officially confirmed the sacking of head coach, George Ssimwogere after a display of dismal performance by the team.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, both parties have agreed to part ways by mutual consent.

“The head coach of Express FC George Ssimwogere has departed the Club, as of today, after mutual agreement with the Express SC Board. On behalf of the Express FC, I thank Coach Sim and outgoing members of the Technical Team for the work done. We wish them the best in their future endeavours,” a statement by the club board secretary Ssuubi Kiwanuka said.

The team consequently announced Richard Wasswa Bbosa as the new head coach to replace Ssimwogerere.

Ssimowgerere’s woes stem from a dismal string of results for the club since the start of the season that have seen the team only one point above the relegation zone on 21 points off the 20 games they have played.

This dismal display has seen the Red Eagles only win once in the last five games they have played.

The last nail in Ssimwogerere’s coffin was the team’s one nil loss to Mbarara City over the weekend in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.