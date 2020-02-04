Ruparelia Group has offered another young singer, Faith Nanyanzi alias Felista Di Superstar a scholarship that will cover all her primary education.

The Ruparelia group director Rajiv Ruparelia announced the scholarship on Monday February 3, 2020 evening at Kampala Parents School.

The young rapper who was flanked by her father, lawyers, musicians Fresh Kid, Spice Diana, Levixone among others signed the scholarship contract and will start school immediately.

Rajiv said that Kampala Parents will support Felista with an all-round education that is beyond books.

“Education is not about learning in the book. It is about life skills and we shall ensure that she learns how to be confident and we shall make sure that all we offer helps her grow her music career,” Rajiv said.

Rajiv added that they will continue to support talents through the Ruparelia group.

Last year, Ruparelia offered celebrated young singer Patrick Senyonjo alias-Fresh Kid a similar scholarship following news that Minister of State for Youth Affairs Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi wanted him to stop singing and focus on school.