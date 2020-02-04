Residents have raised alarm on the rise in cattle theft in Bukwo, Sebei sub region in eastern Uganda. At least 30 heads of cattle were stolen from the district between December 5, 2019 and January 24th.

Investigations later unearthed some of the missing cattle in Bumasifwa Subcounty in Sironko district. 24 heads of cattle were recovered after a firefight with the alleged rustlers. The cattle were recovered by the Anti Stock Theft Police.

The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Tom Chesol claims that rustlers are using the loosely guarded Mt Elgon National Park as a corridor to transport the stolen animals. He says many of the rustlers come from the districts of Sironko, Bududa and Bulambuli.

Chesol appeals to government to police the national park more closely to prevent its use by criminals.

In 2018, a notorious cattle rustler Denis Chebet, aka Jubilee, was arrested in Grassland Sub-county in Trans-Zoia County in Kenya, following the death of Reverand Neto who was killed as he pursued his stolen cows.

Cattle keepers in Sebei sub-region have contended with rustlers from the Pokot, Karimojong and now their immediate neigbours.

Edited by David Tumusiime