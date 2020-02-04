Social media users in Kenya and beyond have labeled fallen former President Daniel Arap Moi a ‘great African leader’ who will always be remembered. This was in reaction to the news of his death, on Tuesday morning.

Arap Moi was pronounced dead from Nairobi hospital in Kenya on Tuesday morning following months of battling ill health. Moi served as the second President of Kenya from 1978 to 2002.

Notable political figures in Uganda, Kenya and other users on social media have now reacted to his death with many referring to him as a great African icon.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta noted, “It is with profound sadness and sorrow that I announce the passing of a Great African statesman, H.E. Daniel Toroitich arap Moi. Our nation and continent were immensely blessed by the dedication and service of the late Mzeei Moi.”

Kenyan Vice President William Ruto, “His life and work touched everyone of us in lasting, impactful ways. Because of his love for the people of Kenya and his unflagging patriotism, he sacrificed his personal comfort and happiness to secure stability and unity at all times.”

Ugandan Parliament Speaker Rebecca Kadaga said, “We salute Moi for having been a good neighbor and providing sanctuary to several Ugandans whose lives were in grave danger. And above all, we salute him for enhancing trade and political co-existence between our two countries.”

Main opposition leader, Dr Kizza Besigye said, “From humble beginnings and with a humble, submissive demeanor, President Moi emerged to become a skillful statesman! His legacy is affording Kenya a peaceful transition to another leader. Can now rest in peace.”

People Power leader and MP Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu (Bobi Wine) said, “Let me join the people of Kenya in mourning President Daniel Arap Moi who passed on today. We thank God for giving him a long life, and pray that his soul rests in peace.”

Other condolences

Joane Mwangi said, “Many memories come to mind when I think of mzee Moi. From the popular “maziwa ya nyayo” to being the pioneer in setting up Kabarak as a center of co-educational excellence. He may have rested today but his legacy lives on.”

Ngure Kagia noted that Moi was responsible for, “Championing the fight against poaching and illegal ivory trade. We remember. #RIPMoi.”

Mutual K remembered that, “Moi visited Kabaa High School when I was form two. He led a fundraiser for school bus and ordered electricity connection to the school. It was done in a record one month. I also enjoyed maziwa ya Nyayo at Mbukoni Primary School. Rest in Peace.”

Daniel Oluoch said, “Moi was good and kind to the common mwanainchi. This is what I know.”

Other users however talked about Moi as a dictator who divided Kenya along tribal lines

Tmusa Kasereka accused the former leader that , “His presidency was a rollercoaster especially for those who eyed his sea, activists and guild presidents of universities across Kenya did not get spared. It was a transition against a background of heavily divided tribal Kenya.”

Guantai Guantai termed Moi, “Former President was a kleptocrat, torturer and a brutal dictator who has died before facing justice.”

Mwaniki Duncan sadly commented, “As an ordinary person from mountain Kenya, Luo Nyanza, there is nothing positive I can remember about Moi.”

In a presidential proclamation, Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta said that Kenya will observe a period of national mourning from today until the day of his burial.

Kenyatta said that Moi will be accorded a State Funeral with all the appropriate Civilian and Military Honors being rendered and observed.