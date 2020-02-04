The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah has directed the Minister for Education and Sports, Hon. Janet Kataha Museveni to address Parliament on the implementation of the new education curriculum.

Oulanyah said it was very important so that all schools, public and private, are aware of the new programme as they begin the term which started on Monday, 03 February 2020.

“This is a policy matter and should have been dealt with a formal question which would receive a formal answer. This matter is affecting the whole country and we all need to know; the Minister for Education needs to brief this House and then the whole country would be informed,” Oulanyah said.

The concern was raised by Igara East MP, Hon. Michael Mawanda who rose on a matter of procedure, inquiring on the fate of private school owners and teachers who are not privy to training on the new curriculum.

“The new curriculum being rolled out by government is meant for both government and private schools. However, the private schools have not been considered in the training schedule for teachers in government schools,” Mawanda said.

The Ministry of Education and Sports is rolling out a new competence-based and learner-centered curriculum that will provide students with an opportunity to be creative and innovative as opposed to just passing examinations, according to the National Curriculum Development Centre.

Under the new curriculum, the number of subjects taught at O’Level in every school is expected to be 12 at both senior one and two, out of which 11 are compulsory and one is optional.

At senior three and four a student will be expected to take on a minimum of eight subjects and maximum of nine subjects, with seven compulsory subjects.