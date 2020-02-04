President Yoweri Museveni has finally fulfilled his 100 million shillings pledge to Lugwere Bible translation and language development organization (LBTLO).

LBTLO is an organization which has for decades undertaken to translate the bible in Lugwere language.

The President made this pledge on 29th July 2017 when he officiated during the grand launch of Lugwere Bible (New Testament) at Budaka Saza grounds.

During the launch, the President paid 20 million shillings and pledged to complete the balance later.

The President had pledged this money to facilitate the activities of LBTLO in translating the Old Testament in Lugwere language.

Bishop Vincent Watolya the chairperson of LBTLO in his acknowledgement letter dated 31st.Jan 2020, copied to among others the President’s Principal Private Secretary, State House comptroller, RDC and LC V Budaka respectively, confirmed receipt of the 80 million shillings on 28th Jan 2020.

According to Mr. Watolya, the finance executive committee has been created and will on Friday meet and discuss a finance manual and come out with a policy to rejuvenate the stalled activities such as popularizing the Lugwere Bible in over 300 schools, create bible reading clubs, hold monthly radio talk shows and promote the audio bible had stalled due to absence of money from there treasury.

RDC Budaka Martin Oroch applauded the president for honoring his pledge and his generosity to the word of God.

He advised the members of LBTLO to use the money appropriately as he appealed those whose pledges have not yet been fulfilled to always have routine reminders to the president.

Edited by David Tumusiime