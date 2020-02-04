Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has sent condolences to neighboring Kenya over the death of former President Daniel Arap Moi. Kadaga said that former President Moi enhanced trade and co-existence between the two East African countries.

Daniel Arap Moi was pronounced dead in hospital on Tuesday, (February 4) following his battle with ill health. Moi served as the second President of Kenya from 1978 to 2002.

In her condolence message to Parliament and the Republic of Kenya, Kadaga said that Moi is hailed for enhancing trade and co-existence between Uganda and Kenya.

Kadaga said that Moi was a friend to Uganda and a good neighbor.

“I have been saddened to learn about the death of mzee Daniel Torotich Arap Moi, Kenya’s former President. The senior citizen who has departed at the ripe age of 95 was a friend to Uganda and played a pivotal role in the revival of the much-cherished East African Community. I send my condolences to the Parliament and all people of Kenya over this loss,” Kadaga said.

Kadaga said that Moi provided sanctuary to many Ugandans who, during his Presidency from 1978 to 2002 fled and found refuge in Kenya due to ‘throes of political instability’ that saw Uganda go into seven regime changes.

“We salute Moi for having been a good neighbor and provided sanctuary to several Ugandans whose lives were in grave danger. And above all, we salute him for enhancing trade and political co-existence between our two nations,” Kadaga said.

At the time of his death, Moi had became the oldest living former Kenyan president having been born on September 2, 1924. His wily grasp of power earned him the nickname “Professor of Politics” amongst Kenyans.

He was married to Lena Moi in 1950 but the couple separated in 1974 before his presidency. Lena died in 2004. Moi is now survived by eight children including five sons and three daughters.