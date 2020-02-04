Former Kenya president Arap Moi is dead.

The cause of his death is still unknown but he has battled ill-health in the last couple of years.

The announcement of Moi’s death was made today morning (Tuesday, February 4) by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The retired president has passed on, President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued a proclamation for the announcement,” a state official said, adding, a statement will be issued shortly.”

Early life

Moi was born in Kabarak village, Sacho division, Baringo County on September 2, 1924 and was raised by his paternal uncle Kimoi Chebii following the early death of his father.

He was from the Tugen sub-group of the Kalenjin people. After completing his secondary education at Kapsabet High School, he attended Tambach Teachers Training College in the Keiyo District.

He worked as a teacher from 1946 until 1955.

In 1955 Moi entered politics when he was elected Member of the Legislative Council for Rift Valley.

He was the chosen replacement of Dr. John ole Tameno, the former representative who had had to quit due to heavy drinking and suspected connections to the freedom movement. In 1957 Moi was re-elected Member of the Legislative Council for Rift Valley.

He became Minister of Education in the pre-independence government of 1960–1961.

He became president as a result of the death of the then president Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

Through popular agitation and external pressures, he was forced to allow multiparty elections in 1991; he led his party, KANU, to victory in the 1992 and 1997 elections.

Prior to becoming President, he served as the third Vice President of Kenya from 1967 to 1978.

Moi is popularly known to Kenyans as Nyayo, a Swahili word for “footsteps”, as he often said he was following in the footsteps of the first President, Jomo Kenyatta.

He also earned the sobriquet “Professor of Politics” due to his long rule of 24 years, the longest in Kenyan history to date.

Personal life

Daniel arap Moi married Lena Moi (born Helena Bommet) in 1950, but they separated in 1974, before his presidency.

Lena died in 2004.

Daniel arap Moi has eight children, five sons and three daughters.

Among the children are Gideon Moi (Senator Kanu gets new lease of life after poll victory, Baringo County), the late Jonathan Toroitich (a former rally driver, died 2019) and Philip Moi (a retired army officer).

His older and only brother William Tuitoek died in 1995.

He was a member of the Africa Inland Mission Church.

Moi was the founder and patron of major schools in Kenya which include Moi Educational Centre, Kabarak High School and Sunshine Secondary Schools, among others.

