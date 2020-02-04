He was his mother’s only child and she made sure he was comfortable. His mother Yolanda Holmes showered him with designer clothes, jewelry and a Ford Mustang, but he wasn’t content. He wanted more.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, aspiring rapper, Qaw’mane Wilson, known by his stage name “Young QC”, hired a hitman to murder his mother so he could inherit her savings. He was sentenced to 99 years in prison. The hitman, Eugene Spencer, also received a 100-year sentence.

“The word is ‘matricide,’ meaning murder of one’s own mother,” Cook County Judge Stanley Sacks said during the sentencing.

“Whatever he wanted, his mother gave to him. A car. A job. One could say he was spoiled. She gave Qaw’mane life, and it was his choice to take it way from her.”

The incident occurred in 2012 in Uptown, Chicago, when Wilson was 23. Accompanied by Wilson’s girlfriend, Spencer went to Yolanda Holmes’ apartment and shot her while she was asleep. He also got into a physical altercation with Holmes’ boyfriend who witnessed the murder and managed to knock him unconscious, the Chicago Sun Times further reports.

To make matters worse, Spencer, after the gruesome murder, went back to the house to stab Holmes after Wilson told him to “make sure the b*tch is dead” when he was informed of the hit.

After his mother’s murder, Wilson, who subsequently got access to her bank accounts, went on a spending spree. Among his splurges included dolling out cash to customize the Mustang his mother got for him with gull-wing doors.

In another video recording on YouTube, Wilson withdrew loads of cash from a bank, met up with people he claimed were his fans, and splashed bundles of money in the air for them. That video was shown to the jury in court, the Chicago Sun Times reports.

When Wilson was asked if he had anything to say before the judge read out the verdict, he said: “I just want to say, nobody loved my mother more than me. She was all I had. That’s it.”

