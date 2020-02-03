Kitende based Vipers Sports Club on Sunday reinstated their five-point lead at the top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League when they beat Onduparaka FC.

Skipper Godfrey Wasswa’s goal was enough to guide new tactician, Fred Kajoba to his first win at the Kitende based club since taking over, two weeks ago.

Wasswa’s beautiful curled freekick beat the Onduparaka goalkeeper, Yusuf Wasswa to open the scoring in the 56th minute but was also the only goal of the day at the St.Mary’s Stadium.

The win ensured the Venoms moved to 46 points, five clear of second-placed KCCA FC after registering their 14th win of the season out of the 20 games they have played.

New life for Kyetume

Robert Ssentongo breathed new life in newcomers Kyetume FC with a 14th-minute goal that ensured the Mukono based side, also nicknamed the slaughters completed a double over Proline at Lugogo on Sunday evening.

The win also eased some pressure off coach Jackson Mayanja whose team has not performed to the expectations in the second round of the league prompting fans to put up banners baying for his head and that of the team’s CEO, Reuben Kaggwa during the Proline game on Sunday.

The Slaughters are currently only two points off the drop zone having collected 22 points out of the 20 games they have played.

In other games, Mbarara City ‘s Makweth Awol further compounded George Ssimwogerere’s problems at Express with the only goal of the day that ensured the Wankulukuku team lost their fourth game in five in the second round on Sunday.

The 54th-minute goal and subsequent defeat saw the Red Eagles sit only one point above the relegation zone at 21 earned from 20 games so far played.

UPL Sunday results

Vipers 1-0 Onduparaka

Express 0-1 Mbarara City

Proline FC 0-1 Kyetume

Wakiso Giants 1-1 Bright Stars