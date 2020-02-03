President Museveni has called upon all Ugandans living in exile to return to the country and join in nation building.

The president’s message was delivered by Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda during the burial of Peter Otai, the former minister for Defence during the Obote II government.

“All Ugandans who are in exile can come home peacefully and where possible resettle in their country because we need the effort of every Uganda in the struggle to develop Uganda, “he said.

He also promised to revamped the home of the former fallen minister.

Musa Ecweru, the state minister for Relief and Disaster Preparedness said government will continue to ask people in exile to return to the country and forget about the past.

“The president over time has continued to extend a hand of welcome to all those in exile, the government particularly requested even through me to get in touch with some of the people who are in exile,”he said.

Jimmy Akena, the Uganda People’s Congress party president thanked President Museveni for accepting to give Peter Otai a decent burial and also meeting all the burial expenses.

Several politicians and government officials came together during the burial of the fallen former minister.

Otai passed away earlier last month in United Kingdom.

He was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Soroti district.