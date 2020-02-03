Ugandan model Barbara Namuddu, is set to represent the country as a finalist at the Top Model 2020 UK event happening in London in March this year.

Top Model is the leading professional model search awards and fashion event and has a proven track record of discovering new model talent, launching careers and creating dreams. Many of its finalists and winners have signed with agencies, worked as professional models, been published internationally, travelled internationally and walked at London Fashion Week among other top fashion events.

Since the modelling event inception 12 years ago, Uganda has never had any representative make it as a finalist however, with Barbara, the sky is nothing but the beginning. Being the only Ugandan thus far not only means that our country’s flag is being raised high in the fashion and modelling world but also provides an exciting avenue to promote the country’s tourism and vibrant culture positioning.

Barbara has notably graced various runways on top shows across the continent from Kampala to Kigali to Addis Ababa where she had the opportunity of gracing the Vogue Italia online cover during the Hub of Africa Fashion show. She has volunteered with various non – profits while helping sick children and children in need; an area she is passionate about, co – hosted the Barney and Barney show, an online show that celebrates golden friendship stories with her best friend Aaron J. Tamale and used her platform as a model to inspire the girl child in her community here in Kampala – Uganda.

At various occasions, Barbara, has also spoken at school engagements during career sessions where she has inspired the young student’s community not only to follow their passion and dreams but also seek the Lord and use their gifts to uplift the less privileged around them.

To be able to support Barbara on her journey, visit www.topmodel.everydayhero.com/uk/barbara-n and follow her on all her social media platforms; Barbara Namuddu on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to learn how you too can be part of this great cause by making a donation.

Each donation given towards Barbara’s cause is translated into a vote that enables her to win the highly coveted Charity Public Award.