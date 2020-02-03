Social Media users have asked a group of protesting graduates from Makerere University to stop seeking importance and look for jobs quietly, rather than stage protests over being unemployed, less than a month after they graduated.

On Monday morning, youth clad in graduation gowns staged at different city intersections and roundabouts in a peaceful protest.

The youth believed to be recent graduates from Makerere University were holding placards written on; ‘What Next?’ to signify the lack of jobs for them and over 13000 of their counterparts that graduate from the institution in January.

However, the youth have received backlash from social media users, who claim they are just being ‘petty’ and should quit the habit to look for jobs seriously and quietly.

Gloria Akao: I thank God for Kyambogo university students, we tend to be local but we never undermine jobs. Go and hustle, whether little dime does it saves burdens of begging parents and friends and unnecessary messy lifestyles. I did an internship at some ministry but most of you could be on phones, dress badly, bad attitudes towards work, doing makeup in public offices hmmm n makes it hard to retain many of you …..hustle, hustle coz you ain’t only graduated students.

Carol Mukisa Cartnel: What a disappointment! Much as Uganda is bleeding with an overwhelming rate of unemployment, this nonsense must stop! How do u spend 3-5 years in an institution and then later come up with such! and by the way, you might find it’s the same chaps who spent millions on their grad parties. Shame. we can do better.

Mariatah Muchuzi: Come out and go for any job opportunity…… We all have degrees but doing different things. “The goal is to earn sufficient NOT to get a job corresponding to your field of study”. Welcome to Uganda.

Counselor T Joshua: This is just the beginning, they don’t need to cry after two weeks, let them come out do any job going to class, lectures doesn’t mean that is the only profession you have to die for, There are many things outside to do all they need is put aside your degree and join the struggle

Grande Ug: Just find something to keep you going as you use your brain to the maximum to innovate. For instance, go back to the village, if you are lucky that your parents have some land, make use of it. Do Agriculture for at least three years and Invest. If not, you’ll walk the streets forever.

Sarah Andinda: Listen, you go to school to get knowledge not job, go create jobs out of the knowledge that you got. Thank me later. I did B science in Journalism but am a baker, tailor, and I have a collection hub. Baking has been my sole provider takes 70%, tailoring takes 2, and 10 in the collection but I still want to learn more and do more when I still have time, why am I saying this ur next step is to learn more cause knowledge is wisdom. Thank you.

Rwotungeyo Isaac: Use your wisdom and creativity to create your opportunities I mean jobs…the so-called office jobs ur after we’re also creations of humans like you…or else join Smartup Factory Uganda and learn some creativity and innovation skills

Tony Ddembe:I remember graduating in 2013 but I put my papers in my father’s house and joined kpla Hustlers(abeyiya) Ug know one cares. for God and your family.

Stop slaying gal go and hustle

Ssenkaayi Bony: I am pretty sure that there is no law that states that we should do what we studied so graduates should be dynamic in the way they conduct themselves outside the campus. I mean go for anything you get and be patient enough too.

Tonnie Trevor: They’re just greedy. It’s too early for them to cry.

Are they experienced already? Let them not forget am 6yrs down the road still looking for experience

Walters Oj: You should be asking yourself and the skills u acquired in school what next? If u never acquired any skill while at the University, then u should go and ask your lectures what next plus the tuition refund.

Bush Rwebandira Ramsey: Don’t wait for the government to create jobs for you please create something that can future your life instead of being on street shouting for people power

Amon Unice: I think this is funny. I graduated the previous week but by June had secured what to do. Learn to be aggressive in life. Spoon feeding is not a thing. By the time your finishing ask yourself what’s next not the media. I gat no connections use your Internet to search for jobs not social media. That’s what I did. Good luck though.

Amos Kewell: They are just lousy spending 3 or 4…, 5 years at campus doing a lot of nothing but feeding on their parent’s handouts. Anyone who joins university is an adult and it’s a must to start looking for survival then graduation will only polish up your hustle.

Doreen Kamusiime: Are they the first ones to graduate? Mscewww. We graduated long time ago and after hustled to be where we are now. Let them look for what to do.

Politically Motivated

Some people claim the graduates could be having politicians behind them.

“This could be a political campaign, I would not be shocked,” a journalist said, preferring anonymity.

Don Kimbugwe: They are busy wasting time while opportunities pass them by. If they wanna get NRM money though, let them continue

‘Someone tell these idle @MakerereU graduates that the world doesn’t owe them anything. Rather than start the hustle of self-advancement after graduation here they are indulging in drama (most likely paid for activism). Go and work (look for work/ mentorship),” Ivan Okuda, a journalist with Daily Monitor opined.

Museveni preaches against fighting for government jobs

President Museveni has time and again preached against Ugandans fighting for government jobs. While officiating at the Kyambogo Graduation ceremony in December, Museveni urged graduates to utilize the job-creating sectors because the public service sector does not have the capacity to employ everybody who graduates.

“You should continuously reinvent yourself to remain relevant by focusing on the needs of the people. The public service jobs are only 480,000, that is why the other sectors like commercial agriculture, industry, services, and ICT are the answer,” Museveni said.