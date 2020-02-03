President Museveni and a number of members of his entourage were subjected to screening against coronavirus strain at Entebbe Airport as they returned from Angola, which has been declared as a highly risky country in the face of the rampant contagion.

Museveni found health officials at the VIP section wing, and they subjected him to quick screening before letting him proceed out of the airport.

Speaking about the screening, Museveni’s press secretary Linda Nabusayi noted that it was also part of creating awareness for the rampant coronavirus.

“President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is screened for coronavirus at Entebbe International Airport this morning. #CreatingAwareness#coronavirus. The President who just returned from Angola later interacted with medical personnel about their work,” Nabusayi twitted.

Over the weekend, Museveni was in Angola capital Luanda for the third Quadripartite Summit on Uganda, Rwanda, Angola, and DR Congo on the invitation of President Joao Laurenco.

Angola is one of the African countries signaled by the World Health Organization (WHO) with the highest risk of contagion in Africa by the new coronavirus.

According to the director of the WHO emergency operations program in Africa, Michel Yao, quoted by the Associated Press, Angola is part of a group of top priority countries, given the direct flights from China or with visitors from this country, where thousands of people have been affected.

In addition to Angola, South Africa, Algeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Mauritius, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia are part of this list of African countries, which Yao says are ” countries with weaker health systems that are poorly prepared to deal “with the new coronavirus.

In Angola itself, all travelers are being subjected to thorough screening at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, in Luanda.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda chaired an interministerial meeting to discuss the coronavirus risk and measures to prevent transmission into the country

According to Rugunda, the country is doing well and there should be no cause for ‘panic’

“We are ready to deal with the problem in case it comes up, we are strengthening the monitoring mechanisms such that as people enter, they are screened and the chances of introducing the virus will be greatly minimised” he said.