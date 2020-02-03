The Mufti of Uganda Sheik Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje has cautioned what he termed as “half baked” Muslim scholars to desist from pronouncing themselves on matters that concern the doctrines and principles of Islam.

He made the remarks while officiating at the awarding ceremony where three Ugandan Quran reciters have qualified to represent Uganda at the International Quran Competition

“You don’t have authority to make fatuwa on matters of Islam. Leave this to the learned sheikhs and respect them”, Mubajje said.

He said such groups of half baked scholars have done great harm to the Muslim fraternity by misleading them which must stop.

These reciters will represent the country in Gabon in April 2020 after participating in Mohammed VI Foundation of African Oulema Quran competition.

Mubajje expressed gratitude towards the foundation for this initiative in Uganda.

The local Quran competition that have been running for two days at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC).

Organised by Mohammed VI Foundation of African Oulema and the UMSC, it was intended to select three Quran reciters who will participate on the international level.

More than 50 Quran reciters participated in this competition and only 3 qualified to the international level.

