Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has intensified the move to transform Kampala City involving the commencement to signalize 13 junctions across the city.

KCCA’s acting executive director Eng. Andrew Kitaka has said works to signalize 13 junctions have already commenced along; Ntinda Junction, Martyr’s Way Junction , Ssemawata Junction, Ntinda 2 Junction, Lower Kololo Terrace Junction, Upper Kololo Terrace Junction, Mabua Road Junction, Sturrock Road and Acacia Avenue Junction. Others include Kabusu/Masaka Rd Junction, Lweza/ Entebbe Junction, Lukuli Road/Kayemba Junction, and Masaka Road Junction,

Kitaka also added that through the support from JICA to a tune of 89 billion shillings, a total of 30 junctions and a traffic control center will be realized. Work will kick off by April 2020 and will be complete within two years.

KCCA mastermind also hinted on the plans to cause major rehabilitation and capacity improvement for numerous roads that have outlived their design life. This is geared towards addressing the pothole challenges across the city.

Edited by David Tumusiime