By Paul Kayonga

The new Bishop of Mityana Diocese Rt. Rev. Dr. Ssaalongo James Bukomeko has been consecrated and enthroned to preside over the Episcopal administration of the diocese that takes charge of five districts of Mityana, Mubende, Kasanda, Kyankwanzi, and Kiboga

The liturgical ceremony was conducted by the outgoing Archbishop of the Church of Uganda with the help of other members of the clergy, Sunday morning in Mityana Municipality.

The appointment of Rt. Rev. Dr. James Ssaalongo Bukomeko came as a result of his predecessor Dr. Steven Kazimba Mugalu’s appointment as the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda leaving the Episcopal ministry of Mityana Diocese vacant.

In his homily, the Bishop of Mukono Diocese Rt. Rev. William Ssebaggala expressed the need to stop reacting so violently to the demands of the youth in the country.

Ssebaggala said that this violent response to their demands has made them more defiant.

Ssebagala said that the encouragement by government of the sports betting industry has discouraged youth from hard work. He said this disdain for hard work has been worsened by the leaders who offer youth handouts.

The enthroned Bishop of Mityana Diocese; Rt. Rev. Dr. Ssaalongo James Bukomeko used this memorable event to express concern for the decline in the number of Anglican faithfuls from 36.7% as indicated in the 2002 national census statistics to 32% in 2014 national census statistics.

“We have the duty to look for the 4.7% lost sheep and return them as well as ensuring that non is misguided to lose the path of Christ,” he said.

The kingdom of Buganda was represented by the Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga who challenged political leaders to emulate religious leaders and hand over power peacefully.

In his message as read by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda who represented him, the President of Uganda implored the church to join his effort of eradicating poverty from the peasant society of Uganda.

“The church should get involved in government activities of eradicating poverty at household levels” the statement read in part.

President Museveni appreciated the fact that the clergy have become agents of positive change through creating employment opportunities in their religious institutions.

As a reward, the president donated a brand new Pajero to the new Bishop of Mityana Diocese.

The diocese was established in 1977. Dr. Bukomeko will be its fifth Bishop taking over after 11 years of Dr. Steven Kazimba Mugalu. The diocese has over 1.37 million Christians out the 14 million Anglican faithful in Uganda.

Edited by David Tumusiime