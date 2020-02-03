Buganda Road Court has dismissed the case against Brian Isiko, a student of YMCA had been accused of harassing Kabarole District Woman MP Sylvia Rwabwogo through love messages.

In her petition, the legislator alleged that Isiko had repeatedly sent her lustful love messages between late 2017 and June 2018, which had disturbed her peace of mind.

In July 2018, Isiko was convicted and sentenced to two years in jail before he appealed the judgment through his lawyers in High Court.

Court later ordered for a retrial.

Isiko has since then been turning up for the case hearing until today, Monday, February 3, 2020 when magistrate Stella Amabilis made the decision to dismiss the case.

According to the magistrate, the witness has repeatedly missed case hearings which showed that she could have lost interest in the matter.

“In the interest of justice, the case has been dismissed and the accused is set free unless charged with other offences. Bail money should be refunded,” Amabilis ruled.

Buganda Road Court had in 2019 issued witness summons to Rwabwogo after her repetitive failure to turn up on several hearings.

Rwabwogo had earlier on claimed that she reported the case to court because she suspected that people who wanted to kill her were using Isiko.