The government has said that the country is ready to deal with the coronavirus in case it is identified.

The deadly virus that started in the Chinese province of Wuhan in December last year had claimed lives of 360 people inside China with 17,205 confirmed cases confirmed worldwide as of Monday, February 3, 2020.

While addressing journalists at his office in Kampala, Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda said Uganda is working closely with various partners and they have capacity to deal with the virus.

“We have been having World Health Organization (WHO) representatives in the country. They are assisting us in bridging and closing gaps where there might be some weaknesses. We are also bringing on board Ugandan experts in managing epidemics in the country and we are convinced that the country is doing well in heightening the state of preparedness to deal with the coronavirus,” Rugunda said.

Rugunda said the public should be vigilant but there should be no cause for panic.

“The government, leaders and health officials are ready to deal with the problem if it comes,” Rugunda added.

Assurance

Rugunda re-affirmed government’s position on Ugandans in China saying that they are confident that Ugandans are safer in China.

He said: “The issue of bringing students in Wuhan and Ugandans in China was also considered. We have been in contact with authorities in the Chinese government and we are satisfied with the measures by the Chinese authority to control the virus. For the time being, our people have been urged to benefit from the surveillance that has been put in place by the authorities in China. We are satisfied with the coordination that we are having with them.”

Nile Post established that Uganda has 67 students in Wuhan, the center of the coronavirus outbreak and over 400 students in China. These have been calling upon government to evacuate them and at least quarantine them for the suggested 14 days.

Last week, The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency.