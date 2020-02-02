The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) medical team has continued to offer free Primary Health Care to thousands of residents in Kalungi village with an established medical camp at Kalungi Health Centre 111 in Nakasongola District.

This aims at renewing its contract with the people as a national Army.

Lt Col Dr. Francis Xavier Bakehena the UPDF medical team leader in the area noted that the two-day medical camp will mainly focus on free HIV/AIDS Testing and Counseling, maternity services, free eye and dental check-ups, malaria treatment and control as evidenced by the distributed mosquito nets, palliative care, and free safe male circumcision, among others.

The LC 1 Chairman for Kalungi sub-county Moses Bakimba appreciated UPDF’s role in identifying the needs of the people, noting that the gesture will live an indelible ink on the people.

Meanwhile, fumigation of Kiwambya Health Centre 11 in Kalongo Sub- County was also successfully done. The wards are now free of bats, caterpillars, mosquitoes and any other crawling insects.

The activities in the area is part if the week long Tarehe sita commemorations aimed at strengthening further the strategic relationship between the UPDF and the people.