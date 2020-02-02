The army has hailed Benon John Wokalo, a trainee pilot who died in a helicopter crash in Butambala early this week. He died with Maj Naomi Karungi, an experienced pilot.

Wokalo was laid to rest at his ancestral home in, Mabinda village, Busoba sub county, Mbale district.

Officials from the air force led by the deputy commander Brig Kasigazi Tumusiime paid tribute to Wokalo for his dedicated service.

He described Wokalo as an accomplished soldier who died while serving his country.

“For us when we are joining the army we sign to defend the country with all our lives and the pride of a soldier is to die in service of his country. The late Wokalo died in service of his country, so he has fulfilled every oath he took,” Kasigazi said.

He challenged fellow UPF officers and mourners to emulate Wokalo by being diligent in their service to the country.

Col. Fred Kiyingi, commander Entebbe air force wing where late Benon has been working described him as a humble, loyal and hardworking airman. Adding that the force has lost a comrade and a brother.

Wokalo is also remembered for taking part in pacifying Karamoja especially in the disarmament programme.

Wokalo joined the force in 2005 as a cardet before joining the airforce a year later.

He was born 1981 in Nalondo village, Bisoba Sub County, Mbale.

He is survived by a widow and there children.