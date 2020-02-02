President Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame are today, Sunday expected in Angola after efforts to bring a lasting solution to the cold relations between the two neighbouring countries.

According to a statement by the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both heads of state will be in the Angolan capital, Luanda on the invitation of President João Lourenço for talks.

“President João Lourenço has invited his counterparts Yoweri Museveni and Paul Kagame for another quadripartite summit in Luanda this Sunday. Security matters and regional cooperation will be at the heart of the discussion,” the statement read.

Democratic Republic of Congo President, Felix Tshisekedi is also expected to attend the talks as an observer.

The frosty relations between Uganda and Rwanda that had gone on for a couple of years finally became pronounced in March last year when Rwanda closed its borders with her immediate neighbor, Uganda.

The two presidents of Rwanda and Uganda in August 2019 signed an agreement in Angola to ease months of tensions after the two leaders exchanged accusations against each other but there has been slow progress in the implementation of the agreement so as to ensure a return to normalcy of the relations.

However, subsequent meetings between delegations from both countries hit a dead end as they failed to reach any consensus.

The previous meeting in Kampala in December saw both parties agree to refer the matters to their presidents to find a lasting solution to the bickering.

Early last month, President Museveni said the two brotherly countries will soon normalize their relations.

“Ambassador Ayebare was well received by H.E Paul Kagame and they had very fruitful discussions. Soon, the two sides will be taking decisive actions to end the tension. Uganda, I can guarantee, will do its share of the normalization of the relations between our two countries. I salute H.E Kagame, the brotherly people of Rwanda and the people of Uganda,”Museveni said in December.

However, last week, his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame said he is not about to allow Rwandans citizens resume coming to Uganda because he has no control over them while there.