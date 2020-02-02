Handicap 24 golfer, Dr. Innocent Nahabwe emerged the overall winner of the inaugural Liquid Telecom Chief Executive Officers’ Golf Tournament that was played over the weekend at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course in Kigo.

Nahabwe, a CEO of a multiple of companies including Blue Cube and Galaxy FM among others carded 36 points to stay atop a large field of 110 top executives to claim the top gong in an event that was also graced by club members.

Nahabwe who also picked many accolades last year was awarded with a trophy and six-months free home internet, courtesy of tournament sponsors Liquid Telecom.

“I was a bit disorganized before my round because my caddie did not turn up. However, I managed to cool down and played. It was a great tournament and I am happy for the CEOs who competed in golf for the first time,” Nahabwe said.

Liquid Telecom’s Dennis Kahindi was also among the podium finishers after claiming the men’s nearest to the pin prize.

“My game was lousy. My target was four birdies and I indeed got about four of them,”Kahindi joked to the amusement of revelers during the awards dinner.

He was however confident the inaugural tournament was a success and promised a bigger and better one next year.

All group winners in both the ladies and men categories were awarded with trophies and three-months free home internet, courtesy of Liquid Telecom.

Lake Victoria Serena’s Martha Babirye claimed two side bets prizes in the shape of ladies nearest to the Pin and longest drive gongs.

Winner ladies Group B was Maxi Byenkya off 29 points whereas ladies Group A winner was Wendy Angudeyo off 36 points.

West Nile’s Adrapi Joseph returned 35 points to emerge men’s Group C winner while John Mukibi managed 34 points to emerge men’s Group B winner but on countback.

Men’s Group A was won by Patrick Mugisha who bagged 36 points.

Results

Overall winner

Innocent Nahabwe 38 points

Group winners – Men

A: Patrick Mugisha 36 pts

B: John Muchiri 34 pts (c/b)

C: Joseph Adrapi 35 pts

Group winners- Ladies

A: Wendy Angudeyo 33 pts