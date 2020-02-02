Queen P.

I hate it when people aren’t just upfront about what they want. So many people love to live in a grey area of not quite stating what they’re after, for many reasons.



Sometimes, they just don’t want to say what they want, for fear of not getting it, and feeling hurt.

Sometimes, they don’t say what they want because they only partially want it, and want the option to not fully commit.

Sometimes, they even just get off on having this vague flirtation going on that they know makes the other person uncomfortable, or puts them in a tough spot.

Here are the five signs that that male friend may be interested in being more than just a friend.

Texting you late at night

You’re in a relationship, and your male buddy knows it, but for some reason, you roll over at 1am—while your partner is sleeping next to you—to find a text from that “friend.” It says something like, “Hey, are you awake?” or “Hey, I can’t sleep. Wanna chat?” It just feels dirty. He knows you’re sleeping next to your man right now, and that this is not a good look.

Asking you to keep secrets from your man

I hated it when guys would do this: they’d tell me something they were thinking or feeling, or they’d call me to chat, and then say, “Don’t tell your man we talked about this.” Um…don’t put me in a position where I’m keeping secrets from my partner. This is a thing male “friends” will do to create an environment of dishonesty that’s ripe for an emotional affair.

Never inviting your man

So this male “friend” claims that he totally respects that you have a boyfriend and that he likes the guy, but he never invites him along. He invites you, alone, to parties, or to the movies, or to help him pick out clothes, or to have dinner. I understand you can have a one-on-one friendship with a guy but, if you have a boyfriend, your friend should invite him along sometimes.

Joking that you’d be good together

Those little jokes about how you’re surrogate boyfriend and girlfriend, how you’d actually be perfect together, or how you almost were more than friends but are now just friends. Huh? You didn’t agree to any of that. But he says it all with a joking tone, so you’d feel like a b*tch if you said, “Um, that’s not true.”

“You can change in front of me, it’s fine”

Uh, no, it’s not fine. It’s not fine if you say it isn’t fine. If you are clearly trying to go into another room and shut the door to change, it’s because you want to. It’s not because you thought he’d be offended. He shouldn’t be telling you that you can change in front of him.