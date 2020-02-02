By Pamela Adong

Bombardier to Mombasa, The one thing that unites us

Months after Uganda Airlines was revived, I had the opportunity to take a round trip to Mombasa with some work colleagues for an annual retreat.

The service at the check-in was impeccable. On the plane, as I walked through the narrow aisle looking for my seat, the cabin crew was friendly, complete with that signature often unforgettable Ugandan smile. They honestly did their best to make sure we all were comfortable flying aboard Uganda’s pride.

That said, like I pointed out to my colleagues at the time, we could do with just a little more self-confidence with the flight attendants! I would suggest deliberate training to get us to those international standards we would all love.

Alright, back to what impressed me… Mention has to be made of that “Kampala accent,” if I may, from the flight attendant giving safety instructions! That had me beaming with pride for the airline. Nothing could have made it feel more “our own.” The mood lighting on the interior too helped create a sense of calm before we took to the skies.

When the plane settled in the skies, we were treated to delicious, warm and mouthwatering chicken, fruits and drinks of our choice. I could swear the fruit salad was from Nakasero Market. The meals are so original, an excellent addition to the national carrier.

When we got to the Moi International Airport, I rushed off because I was yearning to take in this beauty laced with Black, Yellow and Red, now parked on the runway.

My take is, using Uganda Airlines means one is taking a piece of our motherland to another country. Uganda Airlines is that one aspect that brings all of us together irrespective of our backgrounds. This was evident when we met a couple of Ugandans at JKA scheduled to fly back home with us. It is, at this juncture (LOL), therefore my hope, just like many other Ugandans’, that we all keep flying the Crane to the Pearl of Africa and very soon (I hear) to the rest of the world.