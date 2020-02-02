Namutamba Esther January 15th, 2020

What makes Jesus different from other religious leader according to the bible?

To understand this topic, as Christian one has to understand what Jesus’ duties on earth were that he performed and basing on the duties one be able to differentiate him from other leaders. Namutamba Esther follow up this matter to the routes and below are some of the information she gathered.

According to the Bible teachings, Jesus Christ, unlike any other person who has ever lived, had no beginning in time or space. That is, Jesus eternally preceded as God the Son in the Godhead with God the Father and God the Holy Spirit. Christians believe that, though they are separate persons, they are One God.

1 Corinthians 8:6, But to us there is but one God, the Father, of whom are all things, and we in him; and one Lord Jesus Christ, by whom are all things, and we by him.” And there is one Lord, Jesus Christ. All things are through him, and we exist through him.”

The gospel of John states, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning. Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made” John 1:1-3.

The apostle Paul, in Colossians 1:15-17 states, “He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn over all creation. For by him all things were created: things in heaven and on earth all were created by him and for him.”

Jesus Himself, when questioned as to His own origin, made the audacious claim, “before Abraham was born, I am” (John 8:58, NIV)!

Jesus is unique as the only founder of a world religion who is still alive. Every other religious leader is either now dead or one day will be. But Jesus died and rose from the dead 1 Corinthians 15:12 no other religious leader can make this claim.

Jesus is both fully divine and fully human. No other religious leader can make and give evidence for this claim. Jesus was in the beginning with god john 1:1 and is eternal and perfect. Yet Jesus was also born of a woman, lived a human life, including natural growth Luke 2:52, emotions, and even death.

Jesus is unique in his fulfillment of numerous specific prophecies. Some scholars count more than 300 specific prophecies from the Old Testament fulfilled in and only in Jesus. The odds of such an accomplishment are so exponential as to be considered mathematically impossible. In other words, these fulfillments are supernatural, something only possible by Jesus as god.

Jesus is different from other religious leaders in his power over nature. Witnesses saw him walk on water Matthew 14:22-33. And calm a storm instantly. Those who saw this asked, “Who then is this, that he commands even winds and water, and they obey him?”luke8:25.

Jesus is different from other religious leaders in his teachings. He spoke with authority that astonished his audience Matthew 7:29 his teachings included parables, prophecies, and poetry. Further, he could speak with the religious leaders of his day while also connecting with the common people.

Jesus is unique in his impact. More than two billion people claim to follow the teachings of Christianity. Within 300 years, Christianity grew from Jesus and a few followers to become the religion of the Roman Empire.

Though early followers were often persecuted or put to death for their beliefs, the Christian faith spread with unstoppable power. Vast numbers of hospitals, schools, orphanages, and other works to help people have been started by those who follow his teachings.

Increasingly, Jesus Christ is mentioned as merely one of the many religious leaders, yet Christians teach that Jesus is unique in many ways. What makes Jesus different from other religious leaders?

Noar Musasizi from St. Steven Church of Uganda located at Makindye division in Kampala, one of the believers of Jesus “said that what makes Jesus unique is that he fulfills what was write in the old testament which other religious leaders do not.

John Mwesigwa a born again from Munyonyo Prayer Life Church while responding to this question, he thinks that the miracles that Jesus performed makes him a different from other religious leaders in his miracles.

Mwesigwa explains that though other leaders also perform miracles, the 35 miracles of Jesus are recorded in the New Testament, yet John the preacher wrote, “Now there are also many other things that Jesus did.

Mwesigwa believes that If every miracles of Jesus were to be written, he supposes that the world itself could not contain the books that would be written” John 21:25. No other human has been able to do miracles of the nature of Jesus in the presence of numerous, verifiable eyewitnesses, including raising people from the dead.

Those who investigate his life, message and alleged resurrection agree that ultimately Jesus is different from other religious leaders. He outrageous claims and supposed life after death limit our ability to place him in the simple “good moral teacher” category of most religious leaders.

There is not much room to argue that Jesus did not distinguish himself as a different kind of leader. Whether he was delusional, deceptive, Misunderstood or God incarnate, however, is left to each person to judge.

In summary, Jesus is unique among religious leaders in numerous ways. Those mentioned here only note a few of the uncountable ways Jesus stands out from the leaders of other world religions. As such, he calls all people to come him for salvation John 3:16; 14:6; Acts 4:12.