Residents of Luwero district have expressed gratitude over the cordial relationship between the UPDF and the people, which has culminated into the reconstruction of both Bbowa Church of Uganda Primary School and St Jude Taddeo Galikwoleka Primary School.

Speaking on Friday, Samuel Lukwago, one of the members of the school management committee noted that the gesture from the army reflects the true principles of the National Resistance Army that liberated the country.

“We are thankful for the renovation. We are happy for what has been done by the UPDF. It is a good gesture from them,” Lukwago said.

He noted that before the renovation, the school was using one of the classrooms as the office but noted that with the renovation, they have been able to get an office.

Nabawanuka Betty, Vice-Chairperson of the Parents Teachers Association at the school said the initiative has enabled the school get a facelift which will see children study well under decent buildings as one of the ways to support the education sector in the area.

UPDF is currently involved in a week-long symbolic construction works and provision of health services as part of civil-military activities to mark the 39th Tarehe Sita anniversary activities in the greater Luwero region.

The army engineers also constructed Buwana Primary School in Kinyogoga Nakaseke district.

These activities will culminate into the main celebrations on Feb, 6 at Butalango grounds in Nakaseke district.

Celebrated on February 6 every year, Tarehe Sita is when 40 combatants took to the Luweero bushes through the attack at Kabamba on this exact date to launch an epic five-year struggle that ushered the National Resistance Movement into power.

The attack on Kabamba led to the formation of the National Resistance Army which later metamorphosed into the current army, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces.

Tarehe Sita is therefore meant to celebrate the creation of the UPDF.

The celebrations will be held under the theme “Consolidating the UPDF strategic partnership with the people to guard gains of liberation”.