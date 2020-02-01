DFCU Bank has started exiting some of the properties owned by Meera Investment Limited (MIL), avoiding a potentially bruising legal battle which could have cost them billions.

Meera Investments had sued the bank over unpaid rent totaling to billions of shillings. DFCU controversially took over the properties after it acquired Crane Bank in January 2017.

On Saturday morning, the bank started removing its property from Plot 40 Kampala Road, which previously served as the main branch of Crane bank.

Workers were seen loading onto lorries were seen tables, chairs, computers, cabinets had served as its main branch.

In a notice issued by the bank, it said it was relocating to a nearby building. It asked its customers to be patient as it puts its house in order.

Last year, DFCU Bank sought the services of a consultant to help them come up with a relocation plan from 22 properties that belong to Meera Investments.