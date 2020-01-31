Speke Resort Munyonyo

Nestled in the heart of Makindye, Speke Resort Munyonyo is an ideal spot from which to discover Kampala. Only 47 km away, this 5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city’s must-see destinations.

Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Kampala hotel. The hotel provides 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop to ensure our guests the greatest comfort.

The ambiance of Speke Resort Munyonyo is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, bathroom phone, carpeting are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property.

The hotel’s recreational facilities, which include boats, canoe, dart board, private beach, fitness center are designed for escape and relaxation. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Kampala, make Speke Resort Munyonyo your home away from home.

Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary

Perhaps not the most romantic way to experience your first rhinos but this is in fact the only place in Uganda where you can catch a sight of the beasts these days.

The sanctuary is located just off the Gulu Highway at Nakitoma and is about a 2.5 hour drive up the highway from Kampala.

You can either do it as a day trip or stay over in their accommodation which costs USD 40 for the guesthouse, USD 15 for the budget rooms and USD 5 for camping.

You can also get lunch and dinner included for an extra price. I have heard mixed reviews of this place, but it could be a nice break if you’re just looking to get out of Kampala and want to see a bit of wildlife, or if you have a secret burning passion for rhinos…Rhino tracking costs USD 30 per person and those sleeping over will also be expected to pay a park levee of USD 10.

Mabira Forest

This large forest is on the way up to Jinja and boasts a range of monkey and bird sightings. You can get to Mabira by taking the Jinja road out of Kampala.

If you go by mutatu you can grab one from the Taxi park and asked to be dropped at the forest (journey should take about 1.5 hours). One place to stay here is the RainForest Eco-lodge in Najjembe, which is signposted right off the Jinja road.

You can rent a private bungalow for $180 USD (per person for a double room, for full board) and $220 (single). If you only want bed and breakfast it’s $140 USD (per person for a double room) or $180 (single).

Their number is 0414 258 273.

Inside the forest you can stay in the forest centre’s own bandas that can sleep up to 6 people (15,000 UGX for a double) as well as an accompanying campsite. Guides can also be hired for a small price from the forest centre for hiking around the forest.

Ssese islands

This is the furthest out of the Island getaway options and probably requires a long weekend (or at least for you to leave at lunchtime on a Friday to catch the ferry.

You can either get the ferry (EarthWise ferries) from Port Bell docks at the end of Port Bell Road, or from the Entebbe/Nakiwogo landing site. If you go from Port Bell, ferries leave on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. It costs Shs 50,000 for first class and Shs 20,000 for standard class (on the lower deck but perfectly passable if you don’t get too seasick).

Saturday and Sunday’s ferries are direct to Kalangala and leave at 8am (arriving at 11.30am) whereas Monday and Friday’s leave at 7am and stop at a number of islands on the way before arriving at Kalangala at midday. If you’re travelling from Entebbe/Nakiwogo the boat leaves at 2pm on Fridays, arriving at around 5pm.

There are a number of campsites on Kalangala if you’re interested in camping/looking for the most budget option.

Other popular islands within the Ssese group include Bugala and Banda Island.

Ngamba Chimp Island

This island on Lake Victoria is one way to go and see the chimps without having to head all the way down to Kibale and also has the added bonus of getting out on the lake.

Ferries leave at 9am and 12.45pm from Entebbe and costs about $88 per person for 2 people leaving Saturday morning or on a slow boat $66 – although you may be able to get it for cheaper if you go in a bigger group or by just going down to somewhere like Entebbe boat club and asking about boat hire.

If you stay overnight you’re also eligible for the one-on-one chimp experience and an early morning walk in the forest with the chimps.

