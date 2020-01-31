Uganda has been once again named among the world’s top tourism destinations in the year 2020.

According to the New York Times, ‘Uganda – the Primate capital and birder’s paradise’ should be one of the 52 places to visit in 2020 because of its rich culture, diversity of people, exotic wildlife and rich ecosystems.

Uganda safariis a top destination for Gorilla trekking and mountaineering adventures while in Africa

Lesotho, Egypt. Kenya and Ethiopia are the other African countries on the list that also includes the British Virgin Islands, Bolivia, Greenland, Australia among others.

“Landlocked in east-central Africa, Uganda has long been in the shadow of Kenya, Tanzania and other countries more popular with visitors on safari. But the “Pearl of Africa,” with its own rich wildlife, is set to become more accessible, thanks to the resurrection last summer of the country’s national carrier, Uganda Airlines,” the New York Times writes.

It adds: “Uganda is one of the world’s primate capitals, with 15 species (four of which are endangered) and the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park, a renowned mountain gorilla sanctuary. The UNESCO World Heritage Site, in southwestern Uganda, is home to roughly half the world’s mountain gorillas.

The park’s gorilla trekking safaris limit contact to eight visitors per gorilla group per day, and proceeds from their trekking permits go toward conservation efforts and protecting the animals from poachers. The dense forest mountain park, which ranges in elevation between 3,810 feet and 8,880 feet, also features a scenic waterfall trail framed by ancient ferns and wild orchids, and is a birder’s paradise, with 350 species of forest birds.”

Apart from Gorillas, Uganda is endowed with other wild animals such as Lions, Buffaloes, Elephants, Rhino and the Leopard – commonly known as the ‘Big Five’.

These can be found in any of the 10 National Parks which are Murchison Falls, Mgahinga Gorilla NP, Rwenzori Mountains, Kidepo Valley, Queen Elizabeth, Lake Mburo, Semuliki Valley, Mt Elgon, Kibale Forest and Bwindi Impenetrable national parks.

Just like Bwindi which is famed for Gorilla trekking safaris activities, each of these parks in Uganda has something unique to offer.

Most adventurous travelers that select to visit Uganda take the chance to enjoy hiking and trekking the Rwenzoris, also known as Mountains of the moon.

Rwenzori Mountains National Park, located in the Rwenzori Mountains, was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site because of its extraordinary natural beauty and here tourists can enjoy a trek to the highest point in Uganda, the Margherita Peak as they take in the beauty of the numerous waterfalls as well a variety of flora and fauna.

On the other hand, the Semuliki National Park is not only famous for the Sempaya Hot Springs but also boasts well-tended trails for a soothing nature walks.

The park, the smallest of the 10 national parks is also home to primates such as the grey-checked mangabey, red-tailed monkeys, chimpanzees, De Brazza’s monkey as well as pygmy antelope and elephants. For the birders, Semiliki which lies on the western side of the Rwenzori mountains hosts several bird species.

Besides the national parks, tourists can take in the visit the source of the River Nile, the longest river in the world, or check out the Sipi Falls Uganda, a chain of three waterfalls in Kapchorwa district as well as Lake Bunyonyi, said to be the deepest lake in the world in Kisoro and Kabale districts.