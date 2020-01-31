A security guard has shot dead a robber following a scuffle for a gun.

According to Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident happened on Friday morning when three robbers broke into Landmark Hostel for MUBS students in Nakawa.

“The robbers used master keys to force open the doors and access rooms for two female students stealing laptops and phones,”Owoyesigyire said.

He added that the security guard realised the hostel had been broken into and several items stolen when he saw the three robbers taking off with the valuables.

” He ordered them to stop but instead one of the thugs allegedly turned against him and attempted to disarm him.The guard amidst a lot of struggle managed to overpower the suspected thug and shot him,”Owoyesigyire said.

Police said the deceased’s identity is not yet known because he had no identification documents on him whereas his two colleagues are on the run.

“One laptop and 4 mobile phones that had been stolen from the students’ rooms have been recovered and identified by the owners,”Owoyesigyire said.

The police mouthpiece said the gun belonging to the guard that the robber attempted to grab has been recovered but partially damaged.

“Investigations and the hunt for the other two suspects is still ongoing.”