Parliament has tasked the Ministry of Internal Affairs to present a statement on the progress of investigations on security of Members pf Parliament.

The Deputy Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah told the House sitting on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 that there is need to urgently handle errant police officers especially those involved in the incident with Hon Atkins Katusabe in Kasese in December last year.

“Honorable Minister, this matter involves a Member Parliament; so can you take steps that show us that real action is being taken to quell this tension,” Oulanyah said.

The Deputy Speaker’s directive followed an inquiry by Busongora North MP, Hon William Nzoghu on the availability of a statement from the Minister on the security concerns raised by Katusabe. The State Minister for Internal Affairs, Hon Obiga Kania said that three files had been opened by Police including one at the CID in Bwera, Kasese and another at the CID headquarters in Kibuli on 20 January 2020.

He added that Katusabe had only made a statement on his arrest in the file opened at the CID headquarters in Kibuli.

“It is the duty of the Police to carry out investigations along those files, compile and send them to the DPP for legal advice on how to proceed. The current status is that the CID – Kibuli has proceeded to Kasese to follow up that process ,” Obiga Kania said.

The Minister also called on MPs with evidence that can expedite investigations to always present it to the Police adding that evidence tabled on the floor of Parliament does not suffice.

MPs however, raised concerns over the attitude by some Police officers towards the management of such security concerns when reported at the different police stations across the country.

“I made a statement on my security fears and it was picked by the CID boss, Rose Akullo but Police continued insisting that I had not made a statement,” said Hon Idah Nantaba (Ind., Kayunga).

“How do we proceed with cases where Police is involved in crimes they are supposed to investigate?” Nantaba added.

Mukono Municipality, MP Hon Betty Nambooze said that coming to the House to raise these concerns is done as a last resort following failure by the security agencies to act. “By the time we come here and plead to you, that means that we are turning to you as our parent because there is a problem somewhere. Is it not procedurally okay to use the systems of this House to help our colleagues access justice?” Nambooze said.

The Deputy Speaker added that it was prudent for Members to act within the law so that it can protect them effectively.