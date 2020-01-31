President Yoweri Museveni has awarded Ambassador Smail Chergui, a long-serving Algerian diplomat and current Commissioner, Peace, and Security at the African Union, with the Rwenzori Star Medal for his support towards Uganda and the UPDF in operations against Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA).

The award ceremony was conducted at Mestil Hotel in Nsambya, Kampala and was witnessed by Foreign Affairs Minister, Sam Kutesa and the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. David Muhoozi.

Ambassador Smail Chergui was also recognised for his role in the Regional Cooperation Initiative for Elimination of the LRA in Central African Republic.

He was also hailed for supporting Uganda’s contribution in Somalia and AMISOM as well as the country’s on-going war against terrorism throughout the time he has been leading the Peace and Security Department of the African Union Commission.